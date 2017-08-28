Reports: Multiple fatalities, injuries in shooting at New Mexico library

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Multiple people have been killed and others injured in a shooting at the Clovis-Carver Public Library, according to the Eastern New Mexico News.

A city official says police have taken a person into custody who they believe is responsible for the shooting.

The Clovis Interim City Manager confirms that six people were shot, but would not confirm any fatalities.

Vanessa Aguirre told the newspaper she was in the library with her son when a man came in and “started to shoot” into the air.

Aguirre said she did not see anyone get shot, but the shooter was still in the library when she left.

Other witnesses tell the newspaper they saw police with guns drawn surround the library.

Clovis Police have not released any other details.

One woman could be seen being helped into an ambulance and police radio traffic indicated one victim was being transported to a hospital in Lubbock, Texas.

Clovis is about 200 miles east of Albuquerque, near the Texas state line. The library is in the downtown area of the city.