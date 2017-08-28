Salvation Army accepting donations for Harvey relief

HOUSTON, TEXAS (WIVB) – The Salvation Army is collecting financial donations to assist survivors of Tropical Storm Harvey.

The organization’s Texas divisions are providing food and hydration to first responders and is preparing for a massive feeding effort for residents. The Salvation Army is activating emergency response teams across the country and Canada in response to increased needs.

In New York, the Salvation Army will be supporting all requests from impacted areas as they come in, a press release from the Salvation Army stated.

“The best way to help at this point is to make a financial donation,” Michael Schwartz, Director of Emergency Disaster Services for The Salvation Army Empire Division said. “Not only is a financial contribution easy to move to the front lines, it allows us to assist in boosting local economy by buying food and other resources locally.”

The Salvation Army:

Is procuring and staging truck loads of food boxes, clean up kits, comfort kits and other bulk distribution items in Dallas until down range facilities are identified.

Has a national network of trained disaster staff and volunteers and a fleet of more than 500 mobile feeding units that can be deployed

Is deploying 42 mobile kitchens and two field kitchens to Texas. Each of these Salvation Army mobile kitchens can serve an average of 1,500 meals per day.

Has served approximately 3,000 meals, snacks, and drinks (reported service stats are on 24 hour delay).

Is serving at emergency shelters throughout Texas, including in hard-hit Pasadena and flood-prone Houston.

Has provided 400 cots to the City of Dallas for emergency shelter

To make a donation, visit helpsalvationarmy.org, call 1-800-SAL-ARMY, text STORM to 51555 or mail checks to The Salvation Army, PO Box 1959, Atlanta, GA 30301

** Please designate “Hurricane Harvey” on all checks.