Several WNYers remain stuck in Houston

HOUSTON, TX (WIVB)- Tropical Storm Harvey continues to pose a serious threat to the Texas Gulf Coast, as thousands remain stranded in Houston and other southeast areas of the state.

Several western New Yorkers are stuck in Houston waiting for the next possible flight out.

Gabrielle Miller landed in Houston Saturday on her way home to Buffalo from Belize.

Now, she wishes Southwest would have diverted her flight to another city. Any attempt she’s made to change her ticket would cost her more than $1,000, she said.

Miller is at a hotel near the Hobby Airport in Houston, which is closed until Wednesday according to its website.

“We have water that we can drink out of the sink, my friend was able to walk and get to a local gas station because the vending machine here is completely empty,” Miller told us Monday morning.

Breanna Cunningham and Shawnie Smith are both from Buffalo; the girls traveled to Houston late last week for a birthday celebration.

As of Monday, they too were stranded in a hotel in Houston.

The women had to be evacuated from their first hotel, which flooded.

“It really didn’t hit until Saturday night and then when the power went out Saturday and we woke up in the morning, that’s when we saw literally nothing but water outside,” Cunningham told News 4.

The two were rescued with a volunteer boat from their hotel and brought to another one. Because the women don’t have their luggage, they’re relying on others to help get essentials.

Cunningham told News 4 strangers are sharing the limited power on their cell phones with one another so that people can log into their social media pages and announce they are safe.

Lockport native Diane Sargent is a Red Cross volunteer. She’s currently working at the Houston Convention Center, which is serving as a mega shelter for nearly 1,000 people.

Sargent said there are many newborn babies and elderly at the shelter; the Red Cross is considering opening another mega shelter to meet the community’s needs.

Flooding in Houston is expected to be a major issue through this week and even into this weekend.

So far eight people have died in Tropical Storm Harvey.