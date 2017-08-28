Shannon joined the News 4 team in August 2017.

She’s excited to see everything Buffalo has to offer! She traded in the California sunshine for snow, as she most recently worked as a reporter at FOX 26 in Fresno, California.

Shannon is no stranger to the cold! She was born and raised in Chicago, where she began her media career in high school by working for a teen publication called True Star Magazine.

After graduating from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (Go ILLINI!) with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, Shannon landed her first on-air job with 23 News in Rockford, IL as an MMJ. Two years later, she worked as an MMJ at Fox 42 in Omaha, Nebraska where she covered various different stories – including the College World Series and a local little boy with a rare blood disorder who became an actor and even starred in a Target commercial!

Shannon loves to connect with viewers and is always thankful to them for allowing her in their private space during what can be some difficult times.

In her spare time, Shannon enjoys singing, dancing, trying new restaurants, finding new music and watching crime shows like Law & Order SVU. So, send her some restaurant suggestions!

Have a story idea? Send it her way! shannon.smith@wivb.com