Sheriff: Maple Leafs scouting director drives golf cart while drunk at Darien Lake

By Published:

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Toronto Maple Leafs’ director of eastern scouting was arrested at Darien Lake this past weekend.

On Saturday night, the Genesee County Sheriff’s office says Lindsay Hofford, 53, drove a golf cart without the owner’s permission and struck another vehicle before leaving the scene.

This was the night of the Green Day concert.

Authorities say Hofford was drunk at the time, and that he also unsafely moved from a lane while driving.

After being arraigned on a number of charges, including DWI, Hofford was remanded to the Genesee County Jail on $5,000.

He will reappear in court on Sept. 21.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s