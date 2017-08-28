Sheriff: Maple Leafs scouting director drives golf cart while drunk at Darien Lake

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Toronto Maple Leafs’ director of eastern scouting was arrested at Darien Lake this past weekend.

On Saturday night, the Genesee County Sheriff’s office says Lindsay Hofford, 53, drove a golf cart without the owner’s permission and struck another vehicle before leaving the scene.

This was the night of the Green Day concert.

Authorities say Hofford was drunk at the time, and that he also unsafely moved from a lane while driving.

After being arraigned on a number of charges, including DWI, Hofford was remanded to the Genesee County Jail on $5,000.

He will reappear in court on Sept. 21.