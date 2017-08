BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We’re no stranger to snow here in western New York, and apparently, neither is Mars.

NASA just released photos of melting snow and ice on the red planet.

The photos were taken three months ago once the sun started melting the leftover snow.

You can see the end results, which were created by snow and red sand dunes, in the video above.

The images were taken by NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.