Teen charged with putting video cameras in girls’ locker room pleads not guilty

OAKFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Genesee County teen accused of placing video cameras in the Oakfield-Alabama High School girls’ locker room has pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree unlawful surveillance.

Reno Klotzbach, 17, appeared in court Monday.

The judge in the cases issued eight orders of protection, good for one year, against Klotzbach. He will continue to be released under supervision.

Klotzbach is not allowed to go to school and can’t communicate with those under the order of protection.

Motions in the trial are scheduled for Oct. 12, with oral arguments beginning Oct. 30.

