UB rolls out introductory program for freshmen

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thousands of students woke up on Monday morning to head back to the classrooms, or take their first-ever college courses.

They’ve been moving in since last week, and this year, for the first time, UB has rolled out a new program to help them get up to speed on college life.

It’s called New 2 UB and it features variety of educational and social activities to help the freshmen and transfer students arriving at UB get off to a strong start at the university.

Every year, the schools around here do what they can to make students feel welcome, and give them the resources they need to be successful in the classrooms and around campus.

A lot of schools have high hopes for student success as we head into the new Fall semester.

Here are the schools holding their first day of classes on Monday:

  • Alfred State College
  • Buffalo State College
  • Canisius College
  • Hilbert College
  • Houghton College
  • Jamestown Community College
  • Niagara County Community College
  • Niagara University
  • St. Bonaventure University
  • Villa Maria College

Several more schools are heading back Tuesday and next week.

