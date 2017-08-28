UB rolls out introductory program for freshmen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thousands of students woke up on Monday morning to head back to the classrooms, or take their first-ever college courses.

They’ve been moving in since last week, and this year, for the first time, UB has rolled out a new program to help them get up to speed on college life.

It’s called New 2 UB and it features variety of educational and social activities to help the freshmen and transfer students arriving at UB get off to a strong start at the university.

Every year, the schools around here do what they can to make students feel welcome, and give them the resources they need to be successful in the classrooms and around campus.

A lot of schools have high hopes for student success as we head into the new Fall semester.

Here are the schools holding their first day of classes on Monday:

Alfred State College

Buffalo State College

Canisius College

Hilbert College

Houghton College

Jamestown Community College

Niagara County Community College

Niagara University

St. Bonaventure University

Villa Maria College

Several more schools are heading back Tuesday and next week.