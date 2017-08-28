Wheelchair Lacrosse finds a home in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – What’s traditionally know as the fastest game on two feet, rolled into Buffalo this past weekend as the fasted game.. on two wheels.

Riverworks hosted the wheelchair lacrosse national championship and the Buffalo Bandits are in their first year of competition.

“It is just really great to have it here and see all the teams and see where our team stacks up among the best in the country,” said team captain Adam Page.

The Bandits are made up of familiar faces. Most of the roster comes from the Buffalo sled hockey team.

Adam wanted to bring a summer adaptive sport to the area and after a trip to the midwest, lacrosse caught his eye.

“We have a great group of guys able bodied and disabled,” Page continued. “And, we are having fun out here and seeing how good we can be.”

The NLL Bandits jumped on board right away by donating team Buffalo’s jerseys and raising funds for competitive wheelchairs.

Their roster ranges from players with spinal bifida to cerebral palsy and also includes able bodied athletes who can rotate on and off the playing surface.

“This game…it is more of a passing game to attack the goal,” head coach Rich Randall said. “Sorter passes are more successful. But, other than that it is really the same. There are some tiny nuances but the spirit of the game is the same.”

The national championship didn’t go the way team buffalo was hopping for in the box, but this weekend was just a stepping stone as they look to grow the sport throughout the region.

“There is a lot of interest in Rochester and Syracuse and even Southern Ontario and that is our hope for the next few years is that we can have a western New York team so we don’t have to travel half way across the county,” Page said.