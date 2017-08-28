Woman charged with DWI after vehicle becomes stuck on railroad tracks

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Depew woman has been charged with DWI after her vehicle became stuck on railroad tracks in the City of Tonawanda.

Ashley N. King, 30, of Dick Road, got her vehicle stuck while crossing the tracks on Wheeler Road just past midnight on Saturday.

City of Tonawanda Police had train traffic stopped. With the help of a passerby, they were able to get the vehicle off of the crossing.

King was charged with DWI and failure to keep right.

She registered a .13 percent BAC. According to police reports, King told police that she had been at a bachelorette party.

She was held in lieu of $250 bail.

