Advance Furniture to close both locations

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A staple of Kenmore and Williamsville will be closing its doors.

Advance Furniture will hold a going-out-of-business sale at its stores on 2525 Elmwood Ave. and the Eastern Hills Mall this Thursday.

The store owner, Frank Pusateri, is preparing to retire at age 88. He founded Advance Furniture in 1954.

Our specialty is fine-quality contemporary, European and Scandinavian furnishings,” Pusateri said. “We source furniture from leading manufacturers all over the world, including the United States, Italy, France, Norway, Denmark, Africa and Indonesia.”

The store will be selling items on a first-come, first-served basis.

