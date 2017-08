AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Amherst Police are looking for a person of interest regarding stolen property from a Sheridan Drive store this month.

Security footage shows a white male who police would like to identify.

Anyone who recognizes this person of interest, or who has any information related to this crime is asked to call Amherst Police Detective Bureau at 689-1343 or email to tips@apdny.org or text to 562-TIPS and reference AMH 17-745521.