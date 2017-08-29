WIVB News 4 in Buffalo is looking for an Anchor/MMJ with excellent on-air delivery and strong communication skills who can create and present news content for multiple platforms. We are looking for a creative, engaging, enterprising Anchor who likes to tell great stories to join our team.

The right candidate is an expert enterprise journalist who will help break stories on a daily basis and attract new viewers to station platforms. Must have strong live skills and the ability to research, write, shoot and edit daily news stories under deadline pressure. Must also have a strong understanding of multi-platform journalism including how to shoot, write and edit stories, video and photographs for the web and social media.

The successful candidate must be aggressive, have strong organizational skills, be creative, competitive, patient, and a strong team player.

College diploma and at least 2 years of experience preferred.

Apply online at – http://www.nexstar.tv/careers/

EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability