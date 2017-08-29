Anchor/MMJ

News 4 Staff Published: Updated:

WIVB News 4 in Buffalo is looking for an Anchor/MMJ with excellent on-air delivery and strong communication skills who can create and present news content for multiple platforms. We are looking for a creative, engaging, enterprising Anchor who likes to tell great stories to join our team.

The right candidate is an expert enterprise journalist who will help break stories on a daily basis and attract new viewers to station platforms.  Must have strong live skills and the ability to research, write, shoot and edit daily news stories under deadline pressure. Must also have a strong understanding of multi-platform journalism including how to shoot, write and edit stories, video and photographs for the web and social media.

The successful candidate must be aggressive, have strong organizational skills, be creative, competitive, patient, and a strong team player.

College diploma and at least 2 years of experience preferred.

Apply online at – http://www.nexstar.tv/careers/

EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s