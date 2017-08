BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – An arrest has been made in the deadly shooting of an Orleans County woman.

Megan Dix, a 34-year-old mother, was having her lunch break last Friday near the parking lot of the Brockport Lowe’s store that she worked at. She was found shot to death.

Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a 32-year-old Arizona woman, Holly Marie Colino, in connection with the death.

The murder appears to have been totally random.

Dix was married and had an eight-year-old son.