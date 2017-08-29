At 98, Whirlpool Jet Boat Tours passenger sets new record for oldest rider

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) – Whirlpool Jet Boat Tours recently surpassed their own record for oldest passenger ever on board with a 98-year-old rider.

Mildred Cummigs, 98, of Lewiston, enjoyed a “Wet Jet Tour” from the Lewiston location on Aug. 11. Before Cummings’ trip, the previous age for the oldest passenger partaking in a Whirlpool jet boat tour was 96, in 2007.

Cummings visited as part of a group tour organized by Mountview Assisted Living, where she resides.

Also on the tour was a woman who had been unable to walk in previous years, but “desperately wanted to go jet boating”, a press release from the boat tour company stated. After three months of therapy, she was able to walk herself onto the boat.

 

