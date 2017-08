Related Coverage Bills trade Ragland

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills announced that six more players are gone a day after Reggie Ragland was traded.

Here are the players that were released:

S Bacarri Rambo

OL Karim Barton

DE Jake Metz

RB Cedric O’Neil

CB Jumal Rolle

WR Rashad Ross

Buffalo now has 83 players on the team.