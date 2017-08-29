Bills cut six players ahead of Thursday’s preseason game Vs. Lions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – As Saturday’s deadline for trim the roster from 90 to 53 players nears, the Bills released six players on Tuesday.

Safety Bacarri Rambo, who was signed right before the start of training camp, was released along with offensive lineman Karim Barton, defensive end Jake Metz, running back Cedrick O’Neal, corner Jumal Rolle and special team’s returner Rashard Ross.

We’ve cut Bacarri Rambo and five additional players: https://t.co/eRbjwpyJqJ pic.twitter.com/F8yoBufwbs — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) August 29, 2017

