Bills DE Jerry Hughes donates $25K to hurricane Harvey relief

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – As the Bills prepare for their final preseason game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday, the focus for some players remain on their native Texas.

Defensive end Jerry Hughes, who is a native of the Houston area, announced Tuesday morning he was donating $25,000 to Mayor Sylvester Tuner’s Hurricane Relief Fund.

Additionally, Hughes will donate $5,000 for every sack he records this season.

Statement to me from #Bills DE Jerry Hughes: Fellow Houstonians and Bills Mafia: What is happening in my (cont) https://t.co/VBe6f7dN1K — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 29, 2017

“What is happening in my home city of #Houston is completely devastating and heart-wrenching. Watching this crisis from so far away makes me feel helpless, so I want to do whatever I can to help the victims impacted by this tragedy,” Hughes wrote in a statement released to ESPN’s Josina Anderson. “I will be donating $25,000 to Mayor Sylvester Turner’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. Additionally I will give $5,000 for each sack I record. I hope and pray my teammates, friends, and fans will join me in making a donation as well. Any amount matters in this time of need! All donations can be made to www.ghcf.org/hurricane-relief/. Thank you all for your support! #HoustonStrong #HurricaneHarvey #BillsMafia

The 29-year-old is from Sugar Land, Texas, which is roughly 35 minutes just outside of Houston. In a series of Tweets posted late Monday night Hughes shared video showing the devastation.

My neighbor sent me this early morning. pic.twitter.com/NqIRsCVQdI — Jerry hughes (@Iam_jerryhughes) August 29, 2017

Our homes back a creek 😳😮😮 pic.twitter.com/hwnJ9XhREF — Jerry hughes (@Iam_jerryhughes) August 29, 2017

Hughes joins several other players who are working to raise money for hurricane relief, includingHouston defensive end JJ Watt who has raised more than $1 million.

