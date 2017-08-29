Bills DE Jerry Hughes donates $25K to hurricane Harvey relief

Nick Filipowski - News 4 Sports Published:
Jerry Hughes
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2014, file photo, Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) celebrates against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert, FIle)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – As the Bills prepare for their final preseason game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday, the focus for some players remain on their native Texas.

Defensive end Jerry Hughes, who is a native of the Houston area, announced Tuesday morning he was donating $25,000 to Mayor Sylvester Tuner’s Hurricane Relief Fund.

Additionally, Hughes will donate $5,000 for every sack he records this season.

“What is happening in my home city of #Houston is completely devastating and heart-wrenching. Watching this crisis from so far away makes me feel helpless, so I want to do whatever I can to help the victims impacted by this tragedy,” Hughes wrote in a statement released to ESPN’s Josina Anderson. “I will be donating $25,000 to Mayor Sylvester Turner’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. Additionally I will give $5,000 for each sack I record. I hope and pray my teammates, friends, and fans will join me in making a donation as well. Any amount matters in this time of need! All donations can be made to www.ghcf.org/hurricane-relief/. Thank you all for your support! #HoustonStrong #HurricaneHarvey #BillsMafia

The 29-year-old is from Sugar Land, Texas, which is roughly 35 minutes just outside of Houston.  In a series of Tweets posted late Monday night Hughes shared video showing the devastation.

Hughes joins several other players who are working to raise money for hurricane relief, includingHouston defensive end JJ Watt who has raised more than $1 million.

