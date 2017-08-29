Bills’ Jerry Hughes donating $25,000 to Harvey relief

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills DE Jerry Hughes says he is donating $25,000 toward Tropical Storm Harvey relief efforts.

In a statement, Hughes wrote this:

“Fellow Houstonians and Bills Mafia: What is happening in my home city of #Houston is completely devastating and heart-wrenching. Watching this crisis from so far away makes me feel helpless, so I want to do whatever I can to help the victims impacted by this tragedy. I will be donating $25,000 to Mayor Sylvester Turner’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. Additionally I will give $5,000 for each sack I record. I hope and pray my teammates, friends, and fans will join me in making a donation as well. Any amount matters in this time of need! All donations can be made to www.ghcf.org/hurricane-relief/. Thank you all for your support! #HoustonStrong #HurricaneHarvey #BillsMafia”

