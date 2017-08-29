Bills’ Jerry Hughes donating $25,000 to Harvey relief

By Published:
Jerry Hughes
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2014, file photo, Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) celebrates against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert, FIle)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills DE Jerry Hughes says he is donating $25,000 toward Tropical Storm Harvey relief efforts.

In a statement, Hughes wrote this:

“Fellow Houstonians and Bills Mafia: What is happening in my home city of #Houston is completely devastating and heart-wrenching. Watching this crisis from so far away makes me feel helpless, so I want to do whatever I can to help the victims impacted by this tragedy. I will be donating $25,000 to Mayor Sylvester Turner’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. Additionally I will give $5,000 for each sack I record. I hope and pray my teammates, friends, and fans will join me in making a donation as well. Any amount matters in this time of need! All donations can be made to www.ghcf.org/hurricane-relief/. Thank you all for your support! #HoustonStrong #HurricaneHarvey #BillsMafia”

MORE | See how you can help relief efforts here.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s