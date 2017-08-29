Buffalo man pleads guilty to weapons charges following November police chase

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to gun possession after leading police on a car chase last November.

Jason Bishop, 30, of Wakefield Avenue, pleaded guilty to second degree criminal possession of a weapon in court Tuesday.

According to the Erie County DA’s Office, Bishop was involved in a domestic dispute with his girlfriend on Nov. 27 on Townsend Street when he pulled out a pistol and shot it into the air. Police responded to the scene and Bishop fled the seen in a vehicle. Bishop then led police in a high-speed chase until he crashed his car into a headrow and ran away on foot, leaving the weapon in the center console of the car. Police chased Bishop down and arrested him without incident.

Bishop is a convicted felon. He will be sentenced Nov. 14 and faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.

