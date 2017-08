BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Looking for Labor Day plans?

The Buffalo Zoo will celebrate Labor Day with a $2 admission offer with a coupon. Coupons are available at Tops Friendly Markets in Erie and Niagara Counties.

A coupon is required for each admission.

The zoo’s admission gates will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 4. Guests can stay on zoo grounds until 5 p.m.

For more information about the Labor Day event, please call (716) 837-3900.