Coast Guard searching for two overdue fishermen from Cleveland

By Published:

CLEVELAND, OHIO (WIVB) — Authorities near Cleveland are searching for two overdue fishermen on a 22-foot white Starcraft with green trim who did not return to their marina in Cleveland Monday evening.

The U.S. Coast Guard received a call at 9:30 p.m. Monday from the daughter of one of the missing fishermen, who reported that the fisherman’s vehicle was still parked at the marina and that calls to their cell phones went straight to voicemail.

The Coast Guard plans to continue searching throughout the night.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s