Coast Guard searching for two overdue fishermen from Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OHIO (WIVB) — Authorities near Cleveland are searching for two overdue fishermen on a 22-foot white Starcraft with green trim who did not return to their marina in Cleveland Monday evening.

The U.S. Coast Guard received a call at 9:30 p.m. Monday from the daughter of one of the missing fishermen, who reported that the fisherman’s vehicle was still parked at the marina and that calls to their cell phones went straight to voicemail.

The Coast Guard plans to continue searching throughout the night.