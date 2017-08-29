DOT announces major traffic changes for Skyway during reconstruction project

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some major rehab work is getting set to begin on the Skyway — but some say multi-million dollars that will be used is a waste of money.

Congressman Brian Higgins is one of those who believes the Skyway’s time has come and gone and an alternative should be found. The New York State Department of Transportation says not doing the maintenance work is not an option.

DOT revealed its plans for the project and how it’ll impact drivers during a public meeting Tuesday in Blasdell.

The plan is to switch up traffic during the reconstruction process in hopes of easing traffic flow. Only two lanes of the skyway will be open and traffic will change during different times of the day.

Drivers heading into the city will use the two open lanes on the skyway during certain hours, Monday thru Friday. Outbound traffic will use Louisiana Street as a detour.

During afternoon, evening hours, and weekends traffic will alternate. Outbound drivers will use the skyway and those traveling into the city will detour to Ohio Street. Carley Hill says she takes the Skyway all the time and warns drivers to be understanding. She says the project may be inconvenient but it’s necessary.

“You kind of have to adapt your own schedule. So if you know you’re going to add another 10 minutes to your commute, you have to plan for it,” said Carley Hill.

The reconstruction project is estimated to cost more than $30 million dollars. Congressman Brian Higgins says some of the money should be used to fix roads along possible detours like South Park Avenue and Seneca Street. He says this will give drivers more options and help with traffic even after construction season.

“It’s something that could be done easily. It would provide alternative to people using the Skyway generally and in particular during this period of reconstruction,” said Congressman Brian Higgins.

Higgins says that money could also help synchronize traffic lights along detoured streets.

Construction on the Skyway is expected to begin in spring 2018. DOT says it will take about three years to complete.

If people missed the public meeting Tuesday, they can email their thoughts to DOT at sanjyot.vaidya@dot.ny.gov.