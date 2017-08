BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – A retired Brockport police officer who worked as a security guard at a high school will not be going to jail after pleading guilty to rape charges.

Adam Mesiti was initially charged with ten counts of rape for having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student.

He pleaded guilty to one count earlier this year and was sentenced to ten years’ probation on Monday.

The 46-year-old must also register as a sex offender.