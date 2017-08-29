Great Pumpkin farm to open Sept. 16 and 17

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Great Pumpkin Farm annual fall festival is kicking off soon in Clarence!

The annual festival- now in its 22nd year- starts Sept. 16-17.

Opening weekend of the festival has been declared “Armed Forces Weekend”, in collaboration with WNY Heroes, Inc. The regular admission fee will be waived for military, police, or fire department personnel with proper ID.

The festival runs seven weekends. Annual activities such as the World Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest, the Trebuchet Contest and Oinktoberfest, New York State’s BBQ Cook-off are scheduled as usual.

New activities for this year include:

Old-time Shooting Gallery

Pavilion area for parties and family gatherings

Reconfigured corn maze

Outdoor location for the Witches Brew Bar (across from the food grove)

The Great Pumpkin Farm is located at 11199 Main St. in Clarence. Festival hours are 10: a.m. to dusk, on weekends starting Sept. 16-17. Admission is $7 per person, and free for children two and under.

For a full schedule of events and activities, visit www.greatpumpkinfarm.com.