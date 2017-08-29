Great Pumpkin farm to open Sept. 16 and 17

By Published:

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Great Pumpkin Farm annual fall festival is kicking off soon in Clarence!

The annual festival- now in its 22nd year- starts Sept. 16-17.

Opening weekend of the festival has been declared “Armed Forces Weekend”, in collaboration with WNY Heroes, Inc. The regular admission fee will be waived for military, police, or fire department personnel with proper ID.

The festival runs seven weekends. Annual activities such as the World Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest, the Trebuchet Contest and Oinktoberfest, New York State’s BBQ Cook-off are scheduled as usual.

New activities for this year include:

  • Old-time Shooting Gallery
  • Pavilion area for parties and family gatherings
  • Reconfigured corn maze
  • Outdoor location for the Witches Brew Bar (across from the food grove)

The Great Pumpkin Farm is located at 11199 Main St. in Clarence. Festival hours are 10: a.m. to dusk, on weekends starting Sept. 16-17. Admission is $7 per person, and free for children two and under.

For a full schedule of events and activities, visit www.greatpumpkinfarm.com.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s