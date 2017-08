GATES, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — Some big time actors are near Rochester.

John Lithgow and Blythe Danner are in Gates shooting a movie.

Monday was the the first day of shooting of a low-budget movie. The shooting will last five weeks and more details should be available Tuesday.

Lithgow was born in Rochester.

