Local animal shelters taking in displaced pets from Houston

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- As flood waters continue to rise in Houston, people aren’t the only ones losing their homes.

“We’ll have some dogs potentially coming from Texas as soon as this Thursday,” President and CEO of the Erie County SPCA Gary Willoughby II told News 4.

“They’re being flown in to Buffalo airport. We work with other groups like Lollypop Farm and the Toronto Humane Society and others that are going to coordinate adoptions here locally.”

The Erie County SPCA helped relocate several pets to western New York after Hurricane Katrina.

Willoughby expects the need for new homes following Tropical Storm Harvey will last several months.

Buddy’s Second Chance rescue is also taking in stranded animals from the Texas Gulf Coast.

“This weekend we do have 15 dogs that are coming up from a shelter in Jasper City, they’ll be coming up here and put into foster homes,” said President Julie Starr.

Dogs will be the easiest to help according to Willoughby.

“Cats are just a little bit more difficult. We’re almost at the end of what we call ‘kitten season,’ where we can actually take a breath and be able to help out more cats but that’s going to be the challenge. We also take in pocket pets like gerbils, hamsters and guinea pigs, snakes,” he said.

And don’t forget about larger, exotic animals like horses; many have been displaced by Harvey.

The Erie County SPCA does have a barn, but its space is limited.

Staff here will coordinate with other local and national agencies to help provide homes for farm animals as well.

