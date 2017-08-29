Meet the Outer Harbor’s newest resident- “Flat Man”

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Visitors of Griffis Sculpture Park in East Otto might be familiar with the 30-foot steel sculpture “Flat Man”.

“Flat Man” now has a new home at Buffalo’s Outer Harbor. The sculpture was unveiled at its new location- on the Greenway Trail by the water’s edge- on Tuesday.

“Flat Man now joins the wind sculptures at Wilkeson Pointe, Shark Girl and the Silent Poets at Canalside and the Connecting Terminal Grain Elevator as a significant piece of public art on the waterfront,” said Robert Gioia, Chairman of Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation said in a statement Tuesday.

“Flat Man” was created in 1963 by Buffalo sculptor Larry Griffis, Jr. It stands at almost three stories high and weighs close to 3,000 lbs.

The sculpture features a heart shape in the body, which “creates a message of love and inclusiveness”, the statement said.

The steel that makes up “Flat Man” was designed and donated by Bethlehem Steel. The type of steel is no longer in production today.

The sculpture will be on loan from Griffis for five years.

