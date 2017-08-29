National Hurricane Center: Parts of Houston reach 50 inches of rain

HOUSTON (AP modified) — The National Hurricane Center is reporting that some parts of the Houston area have received 50” of rain.

They are forecasting a relatively small amount of rain Tuesday in the Houston area, only 2 to 3 inches (5 to 7.5 centimeters) — perhaps a little less in Houston proper.

The National Hurricane Center, though is still saying “relentless torrential rains” will continue over southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana. The center forecasts another 6 to 12 inches (15 to 30 centimeters) of rain across the upper Texas coast through Friday.

Already four spots in Houston have recorded more than 40 inches (100 centimeters) of rain, with the weather service’s forecast office topping the list at more than 42 inches (105 centimeters). Twenty different locations in Houston have recorded more than 3 feet (90 centimeters) of rain.

Harvey continues to move slowly east over the Gulf of Mexico maintaining tropical storm force winds of 45 mph (72 kph). It is expected to make landfall again Wednesday morning, probably in southwestern Louisiana.

