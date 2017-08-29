Newsletter at Colorado university says veterans should be banned from 4-year schools

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WIVB) — CBS Affiliate KKTV in Colorado Springs in Colorado say a newsletter at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) campus has been causing controversy.

In the letter, the writer states that military veterans should be banned from classes at four-year universities. In addition to that, military culture was compared to that of white supremacist groups.

Here’s what it says:

“A four-year, traditional university is supposed to be a place of learning, of understanding, of safety and security. However, there is an element among us who may be frustrating those goals: Veterans.

UCCS is known for its number of veterans who are full and part-time students. But these veterans of much of the school prides themselves on may be hurting the university.

First off, many veterans openly mock the ideas of diversity and safe spaces for vulnerable members of society. This is directly in contradiction to the mission of UCCS. Many veterans utter the mantra that they, “do not see color”. But the problem lies in their socialization into the military culture that is that of a white supremacist organization. They have been permanently tainted, and are no long fit for a four-year university.

Second, many students are frightened by the presence of veterans in their classrooms. Veterans usually have an overwhelming presence in the classroom, which can distract other students. This is usually true for vulnerable individual such as LGBTQQI2SAA, who have been known to be the butt of insensitive jokes made by veterans.

Finally, veterans usually are associated with extremists right-wing groups such as the tea party and the NRA. In order to provide a safe place for all students, extremist right-wing groups must be suppressed on campus. This would include their followers: veterans.

That is not to say that veterans should not be allowed an education. Veterans should be allowed to attend trade schools, or maybe even community college. But, in order to protect our academic institutions we must ban veterans from four-year universities.”

These words were published as the first issue of “Social Justice Collective Weekly.”

The school responded to the letter, saying it does not reflect the school’s views, and has nothing to do with the institution.

That being said, CBS contributors say the letter was approved by the school before being placed on a bulletin board. According to the school, the group who published the letter can post what they would like, as it is free speech.

UCCS Chancellor Venkat Reddy released a statement in support of veterans. Read it here.

MORE | The original story by KKTV can be found here.