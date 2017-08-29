One year later: Mother Teresa Home offers help to new moms with no place to go

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – It’s been one year since a home in Buffalo opened its doors to young, pregnant or single moms with no place to go.

The Mother Teresa Home was built to be a safe place for new moms in a tough situation. It all started with one woman, a dream and a vacant home on Buffalo’s East side.

Cheryl Calire has become a “Grandmother” of sorts this past year. She is the Executive Director of the Mother Teresa Home, and the brain child behind its efforts.

She said, ” It’s more than a dream come true.” She’s opened the doors to this home, that was once vacant for more than a decade, to women like Alisha Sanders, 19, and Sa’Yira Gordon, 15. She said, “Babies don’t come with a guidebook. They don’t come with instructions. So it’s learning as you go.”

No, there is no guidebook. But, Calire and the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo want to help. Calire said, “We often have sort-of a falling through the cracks situation.”

More than a dozen women have gone through this program over the past year. Up to 5 women can live here at one time.

Sarah Molitor is the Coordinator of the Mother Teresa home. She said, “Everyone needs structure and routine. I believe in their lives so we try to get them on a routine.”

Making curfew, cleaning, taking parenting classes and planning their future are all part of the deal. Most of the women, like Sanders, come here asking for help, to carve a brighter future.

Sanders said, “My hope for her is that she doesn’t really have to see or go through the things I went through. So I’m going to work really hard to make a better life for her.”

And she wants other young women to know there are resources too, in the form of Calire to help.

Calire said, “I do love every person that comes in here, I hope they feel they’re loved and cared about.”

Sanders said, “you don’t have to wake up and be hopeless and say, “I’m in this all alone, because there are so many people out here who want to help you, if you just ask for it.”

The house was completely redone thanks to a fund with the Buffalo Catholic Diocese and plenty of volunteers.

On September 4th The Mother Teresa Home will be celebrating one year since Mother Teresa was recognized as a saint. Of course, the home is named and modeled after her.

For more information on the Mother Teresa Home, if you’d like to volunteer or are interested in a stay, visit their website here.