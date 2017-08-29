Pet donations for Harvey being collected in Lockport and Newfane

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – As pets are displaced throughout Texas and other parts of the U.S. due to Tropical Storm Harvey, some Lockport residents are teaming up with a Rochester-based animal rescue group to help.

Donations of pet items, including crates, carriers, cat and dog food, cat litter, pee pads, newspaper, bleach, clean buckets, spray bottles, and towels are being collected from Tuesday to Friday at several drop-off locations around Lockport and Newfane.

Drop-off points are:

PetSmart, 5722 South Transit Road, daily 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Donner Creek Veterinary Clinic, 5950 Robinson Road, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Wednesday and Thursday), 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (Friday)

Redhouse Music, 2716 Main Street, Newfane, daily 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (No Saturday donations please)- If you would like to make donations after hours, you can contact store owner Eric Koch at 716-778-5646.

All items will be collected by Rescued Treasures, an animal rescue agency based out of Rochester, on Saturday and taken to Texas. Rescued Treasures will partner directly with other animal rescue groups to utilize the supplies. These supplies will not be delivered to areas that do not need them, and any supplies not used in Texas will be used elsewhere.

If you would prefer to donate money, click here.

For more information on the Lockport donations, please send an email to georgenroot3@gmail.com.