QB Tyrod Taylor & TJ Yates remain in concussion protocol

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills quarterbacks Tyrod Taylor and TJ Yates remain in concussion protocol, head coach Sean McDermott told reporters on Tuesday.

Taylor, who suffered a concussion in the Bills third preseason game against the Ravens, left in the first quarter after his head bounced off the turf while being sacked. It is unknown when Yates was injured.

Short on QBs, the Bills signed Keith Wenning, who was a member of the Ravens practice squad while Rick Dennison served as the team’s quarterbacks coach in 2014.

McDermott said Wenning’s ability to “get up to speed” with the playbook would determine how much playing time he’d receive in the preseason finale against the Lions on Thursday.

“It’s a challenge, regardless if a player has been in this system or not,” McDermott said. “The terminology I think is fairly familiar for him, so that’s a start. But just off of two, three days max is going to be a challenge and he’s up to the challenge.

When asked if he had any hesitation starting rookie quarterback Nathan Peterman against the Lions in the preseason finale, knowing he could be called upon to start the opener against the Jets, McDermott said: “It’s something that we need to stay on top of and get the best feel we can, with respect to Tyrod and TJ with how that impacts week one. We have to monitor that very closely.”

McDermott also added he’s “cautiously optimistic” wide receiver Jordan Matthews will be ready for action when the Bills kick the season off Sept. 10. He’ll continue to practice in a limited role and will not play in the preseason finale after suffering a chipped sternum in practice.