Red Cross asking for monetary, blood donations as Harvey response continues

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – As Western New Yorkers see the devastation left by Harvey in Texas, many are looking for ways to help the victims. The Red Cross says the best way for local residents to help is by giving monetary donations to help mobilize the organization’s disaster relief resources.

“For the Red Cross that’s what allows us to get our people – we have nine volunteers so far with more to come from right here in Western New York that are there – and to get the cots, the blankets, the food, and all that stuff, exactly where its needed as quickly as possible,” explained Jay Bonafede, the Chief Communications Officer for the American Red Cross’ Western and Central New York Chapter.

Although many Western New Yorkers may be tempted to give the Red Cross blankets, food, or other items for the Harvey victims in Texas, Bonafede says those donations can do more harm than good.

“We’re not really equipped to sort, store and ship all those materials. There’s a large expense to shipping materials like that, whether it’s food or clothing or anything like that, so we don’t have the logistics or the resources to really ship that,” he explained. “And then what you find on the scene is a lot of times these well meaning gifts, there’s no way to get them where they need to go, so they end up piling up. I’ve seen that at disasters I’ve been to.”

Bonafede says before you hold a clothing or food drive for Harvey relief, make sure you have an organization lined up that can accept the donations.

Also, he says, if you want to be directly involved in disaster relief, or even in supporting the Red Cross locally, you should sign up now to get trained as a volunteer for the future.

You can sign up to become volunteer at www.redcross.org.

You can also make a monetary donation through that website for Harvey relief efforts. Donations may also be made over the phone by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or by texting the word HARVEY to 90999.

The Red Cross is also seeking blood donors around the country, to help deal with a critical shortage of blood and platelets.

The Red Cross is the country’s largest supplier of blood and blood products, and every summer, it’s left facing a shortage because school is out for the summer and so few blood drives are held.

Add to that a natural disaster which cancelled blood drives across an entire region, and the need for donations nationwide has become that much greater now.

“The blood you donate here is going to serve local needs but if it is needed somewhere else, it would go there,” Bonafede explained.

MORE | Click here to make a blood donation appointment.

The people in Texas don’t need extra blood currently as they continue to deal with Harvey’s effects. Learn more about how you can help the Red Cross directly help the victims of Harvey by clicking here.