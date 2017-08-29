UB & Canisius send shoes and clothes to Houston following Hurricane Harvey

Knowing his community would need help to not only get through the next few weeks and months but in the long term future, Houston Men’s Basketball Head Coach Kelvin Sampson reached out to the college sports world on Twitter to aid in the relief efforts following the devastation from Hurricane Harvey.

Sampson asked programs across the country to send shoes and shirts to the Houston area, and Western New York has answered the call.

UB sent 12 pairs of shoes and 30 t-shirts to #Houston https://t.co/52ZGNMCpFE — Nick Filipowski (@NEWS4_NICK) August 29, 2017

Always down to help those in need! https://t.co/ZfiUo42yC7 — Bryan Hodgson (@UBcoachBryan) August 29, 2017

St. Bonaventure is having a department wide collection through Thursday and plans on sending items for Harvey relief efforts to UH on Friday. Niagara University will be sending items to Houston as well. NU has also made donations to the Red Cross and Samaritan’s Purse.