UB & Canisius send shoes and clothes to Houston following Hurricane Harvey

Flood evacuees
Rescue boats fill a flooded street as flood victims are evacuated as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Knowing his community would need help to not only get through the next few weeks and months but in the long term future, Houston Men’s Basketball Head Coach Kelvin Sampson reached out to the college sports world on Twitter to aid in the relief efforts following the devastation from Hurricane Harvey.

Sampson asked programs across the country to send shoes and shirts to the Houston area, and Western New York has answered the call.

St. Bonaventure is having a department wide collection through Thursday and plans on sending items for Harvey relief efforts to UH on Friday.  Niagara University will be sending items to Houston as well. NU has also made donations to the Red Cross and Samaritan’s Purse.

