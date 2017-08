BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Up to a $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for a June homicide in the City of Buffalo.

Crime Stoppers Buffalo is offering a $1,000 reward and the Buffalo Police Department is offering up to a $1,500 reward for information about the homicide of Javon Fogan. Fogan was shot and killed June 15 at 130 Stevens Ave.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Buffalo at 716-867-6161.