BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say a woman was hit by a vehicle on Monday night.

According to police, the vehicle was going south on Niagara St. around 9:15 p.m. when it struck the woman near Hudson St.

After that, the vehicle hit a bus shelter.

The driver, who was identified as a 34-year-old Buffalo woman, and the pedestrian, were taken to ECMC and later released.

The driver was charged with driving without a license and running a red light.