Video: Celery, More Than a Veggie

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Since 2011, Bisons fans have been able to count on one thing when they head to the ballpark. Celery enters the homestretch of his racing career with nearly 450 losses and NO WINS. Can he finally chase down a victory or will he race into retirement as a winless and withered?

A Celery Salute

TWAS’ THE MORNING OF RACE DAY

AND ALL THRU THE PARK

CELERY WAS TRAINING.. HIS FINAL RACE SOON TO EMBARK.

YOU SEE CELERY IS RETIRING

AND HANGING UP HIS SHOES

449 STRIGHT LOSSES DIPPED HIM IN THE WRONG TYPE OF BLEU’S.

BUT, WHY DOES CELERY NEVER WIN?

THE ANSWERS ARE AS SUCH.

“IT IS A VEGETABLE.. NO ONE REALLY CARES FOR VEGETABLES.. THAT MUCH.”

“BEGING SLOW AND LACK OF WILL TO WIN AND GENERAL LACK OF TALENT JUST GENRALLY NOT GOOD AT WHAT HE DOES. ”

HM, MAYBE THAT’S WHAT IT WAS.

WE SET UP AN INTERVIEW

WITH ONE MORE RACE ON THE CLOCK

BUT WE DIDNT GET MUCH.

CAUSE THIS STALK COULDNT TALK.

THE LOYAL FANS WILL WATCH THE LAST RACE

WITH A TEAR IN THEIR EYE

DESPITE ALL THAT LOSING…

“I AM REALLY GOING TO MISS THAT GUY”

CELERY WILL BE GONE FROM THE RACETRACK

IN THE BLINK OF AN EYE

BUT DONT GET TOO UPSET..

THIS ISNT HIS LAST GOODBYE.

YOULL SEE HIM ON GAMEDAY

JUST NOT MOVING AT A CLIP

HE’LL BE MEETING FANS WHILE WALKING…WITH BUSTER AND CHIP.

NOW THERE HAS BEEN SOME DEBATE IF CELERY WILL WIN IN ITS FINAL SHOW

SOME SAY HE’S GOT TO!

OTHERS SAY HE’S JUST TO SLOW.