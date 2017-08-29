Volkswagen recalls 281K cars because engines can stall

(WROC-TV) – Volkswagen is recalling almost 281,000 CC and Passat sedans and wagons in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause the cars to suddenly stall.

The recall covers the CC from the 2009 through 2016 model years, as well as the Passat sedan and wagon from 2006 through 2010. All have four-cylinder gasoline engines.

The recall has been issued because the fuel pump control computer can lose electrical power. That can stop gas from flowing and cause the engine to stop. The problem can also make the fuel pump continue running after the car is shut off.

VW will notify owners in October and send a second letter when replacement computers are available.

There have been no reports of crashes or injuries in the U.S. caused by the problem.