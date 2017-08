KATY, TEXAS (WIVB) – A WNY native now living in San Antonio is hoping to find his four-legged friend after the dog was swept off a boat as they were saving people from flood waters recently.

Three-year-old Frank, an English bulldog, belongs to David Scherff, a graduate of Starpoint High School.

Frank went overboard with another man during the rescue mission. The man was found alive hours later, but Frank is still missing.

Scherff said the dog “helped save people’s lives”.