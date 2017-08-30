3 officers, 1 suspect shot in California

The Associated Press Published:

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA (AP) – Authorities say three police officers and one suspect were shot during a vehicle theft investigation.

The scene in Sacramento remains active and there may be more suspects.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Tony Turnball says two California Highway Patrol officers and one sheriff’s deputy were in a hospital Wednesday after being hit by gunfire from inside a hotel room.

Turnball says he doesn’t know the officers’ conditions.

Authorities say a male suspect had exited the room and fired at a deputy on the hotel balcony. The male suspect was also hit with gunfire and is in custody.

Two women have also been arrested.

The incident began when the women led CHP officers on a vehicle chase in what was believed to be a stolen car.

The investigation then led officers to a Sacramento hotel.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s