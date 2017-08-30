3 Walmart employees charged with stealing from store

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three Walmart employees were charged with stealing from the Clarence store.

The Erie County Sheriff’s office says this past Friday, a store loss prevention employee detained two overnight employees for stealing merchandise.

Authorities say 19 iPhones and three iWatches were stolen.

Deputies charged Buffalo residents Jade Beal, 20, and Gebrial Shamburger, 21, with grand larceny.

A third suspect left the scene, but was found at his Buffalo home on Tuesday.

Dushawn Elmore, 22, was also charged with grand larceny.

Beal and Shamburger were released from the Erie County Holding Center after posting $2,000 bond each. Elmore was released after his arraignment in Clarence Town Court.