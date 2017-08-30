Allstate simulator on UB campus convincing students to ‘X the TXT’

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Stop texting and driving. That’s the lesson Allstate was hoping UB students would carry with them after taking a turn in the Reality Rides simulator Wednesday.

Several organizations use texting and driving simulation technology to try to convince drivers to put their cell phones down behind the wheel. Allstate is traveling the country with its own virtual reality experience that puts people in the drivers seat of a real Jeep.

Drivers use the vehicle’s actual gas and brake pedals as well as the steering wheel to go through a variety of courses, attempting to follow the rules of the road while sending and receiving text messages on a real phone. For most drivers, the experience ends in a crash.

“It really showed what happens when you don’t pay attention to what you’re really doing,” said UB senior Ben Carlson after trying the simulator for himself.

“There’s a lot to be said for having your hands on the wheel, when you see that car go sideways and the windshield crack and you know you got into an accident,” he added. “I think seeing videos of it, and seeing the ads, it can help, but there’s nothing for first hand experience.”

That’s the point.

“Putting them in a real vehicle where they’re actually using the gas pedal and the steering wheel and being on a real road, I think it’s going to hit home a little more and make them wake up and realize, ‘Holy cow, I just hit a person!’ or ‘Holy cow, I just smashed into a car, and all I did was take my eyes off the road for five seconds,'” said Kelly Zielinski, who owns an Allstate agency in Blasdell.

Allstate reps say it takes, on average, five seconds to send a text message. “If you’re looking down for those five seconds at 55 miles an hour, that’s the length of a football field,” said Kayla Taylor, with Allstate Corporate Relations.

Allstate has been traveling around the country with its Reality Rides simulator, trying to convince drivers to take the pledge to “X the Text”.

That effort is especially important here in light of Allstate’s latest report ranking 200 U.S. cities for safest drivers. Taking the number of crashes and population density into account, Buffalo ranks 127 out of 200.

Allstate agents like Zielinski say that needs to change. “There are so man more accidents now than there were years ago,” she said. “I’ve been doing this now for 12 years, and the last couple of years, it’s just been crazy the amount of accidents. And nobody’s going to admit I was on my phone or I was texting.”

Allstate supports allowing police in New York State to use textalyzer technology to help crack down on distracted driving. New York State lawmakers have been considering a bill that would allow officers to use textalyzers to determine whether a driver had been swiping or tapping their phone screens while they were behind the wheel.

Those who support that measure say textalyzers would help investigators learn whether distracted driving caused a crash, and they should make drivers think twice about using their phones when they shouldn’t.

That’s a message the students who tried the simulator Wednesday say they got loud and clear. “I thought it was surprisingly easy to crash the car while texting because as soon as I looked down and looked back up, suddenly I crashed,” said UB senior Leigh Slyker. “It all happens very fast.”

“They’ve been lucky so far because people are on the road doing it all the time, and I hope this makes them open their eyes a little bit and see how dangerous it really is,” Zielinkski explained.

The simulator was on UB’s north campus between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday. This was one of four stops the simulator is making in New York State this year.