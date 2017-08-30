Arrest made in June hit and run accident in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) – New York State Police have made an arrest in a June hit and run accident in Grand Island that left a 53-year-old Grand Island woman seriously injured.

Edward J. Kuebler III, 27, of Tonawanda, has been charged with leaving the scene of a serious personal injury accident, an E felony.

On June 13, the Ram pick-up operated by Kuebler was traveling on East River Road when it struck Dana Papaj, who was walking her dog.

Dana Papaj, 53, was struck in a June hit and run accident in Grand Island.  She is pictured her with her dog, Molly, who she was walking with when she was hit.

Kuebler failed to stop after the collision and fled the scene.

Papaj was seriously injured as a result of the collision. She continues to recover at ECMC.

Kuebler will be arraigned in Grand Island Town Court.

 

