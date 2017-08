BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police say two people are in custody in connection with a robbery of a pizza delivery man that happened just after 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The robbery occurred at Clinton Street and Lord Street.

BREAKING: BPD say two in custody in connection with robbery of pizza delivery man at Clinton & Lord Streets just after 6pm this evening — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) August 31, 2017

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.