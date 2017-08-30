Celery wins final race at Coca-Cola Field

There’s Rudy, Ricky Bobby and then there’s Celery — a true underdog story.

After 449 career races and 449 straight losses, Celery entered its final race at Coca-Cola Field with more than 16,000 fans packing the ball park to witness history – a victory before retirement.

Could an epic pregame speech help Celery celebrate?

While some think it would be a ‘miracle,’ @BisonsCelery‘s agent thinks #JustOneWin is going to happen tonight! pic.twitter.com/HuejQSbV4F — Buffalo Bisons (@BuffaloBisons) August 31, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Yes!

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Green light sabres frantically waving and celery stalks flying from the stands… pic.twitter.com/3kLnjDRDql — Ben Wagner (@benwag247) August 31, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

After 12 innings of anticipation the “Wings, Celery and Cheese” race finally arrived and fans were able to celebrate a victory with Celery — its first, last and only win in the WCC race.

Career record: 1-449.

Buffalo lost the game 7-5.