Celery wins final race at Coca-Cola Field

There’s Rudy, Ricky Bobby and then there’s Celery — a true underdog story.
After 449 career races and 449 straight losses, Celery entered its final race at Coca-Cola Field with more than 16,000 fans packing the ball park to witness history – a victory before retirement.
Could an epic pregame speech help Celery celebrate?
While some think it would be a ‘miracle,’ @BisonsCelery‘s agent thinks #JustOneWin is going to happen tonight! pic.twitter.com/HuejQSbV4F
— Buffalo Bisons (@BuffaloBisons) August 31, 2017
Yes!
VICTORY AT LAST #JustOneWin pic.twitter.com/wStgLae9HB
— Buffalo Bisons (@BuffaloBisons) August 31, 2017
Green light sabres frantically waving and celery stalks flying from the stands… pic.twitter.com/3kLnjDRDql
— Ben Wagner (@benwag247) August 31, 2017
After 12 innings of anticipation the “Wings, Celery and Cheese” race finally arrived and fans were able to celebrate a victory with Celery — its first, last and only win in the WCC race.
Career record: 1-449.
Buffalo lost the game 7-5.