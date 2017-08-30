Celery wins final race at Coca-Cola Field

There’s Rudy, Ricky Bobby and then there’s Celery — a true underdog story.

After 449 career races and 449 straight losses, Celery entered its final race at Coca-Cola Field with more than 16,000 fans packing the ball park to witness history – a victory before retirement.

Could an epic pregame speech help Celery celebrate?

Yes!

After 12 innings of anticipation the “Wings, Celery and Cheese” race finally arrived and fans were able to celebrate a victory with Celery — its first, last and only win in the WCC race.

Career record: 1-449.

Buffalo lost the game 7-5.

