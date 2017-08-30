Cheektowaga man dies in house fire trying to save dogs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Cheektowaga native is being remembered after he was killed in a house fire in North Carolina.

A true animal lover, Jason Klawitter tried to save his two dogs. It hasn’t gotten any easier for Karrie Valle, who now lives on Grand Island, since losing her older brother to a house fire in July. She said, “It’s still hard, you think about everything,” she said. “But you don’t think that like you’ll have to prepare for your brother.”

Fire officials say an overloaded extension cord started the fire in Klawitter’s home. “As far as we know, he was unable to get out. I believe because he was trying to get the dogs out, and the dogs were scared,” said Valle.

He was trying to save his best friends: Gunner and Barron. Valle said, “Both of the dogs died in the fire as well.”

Now, to honor his life and love for animals, his family is raising money to buy local fire departments these pet oxygen masks.

Valle said, “This is not something that fire departments have to carry on their trucks, and they can’t necessarily afford them.”

The specially-designed animal masks can be used on pets that have suffered smoke inhalation and pets that need to be resuscitated from exposure to dangerous toxic fumes.

Valle said, “If he was here, this would be something that he would be a part of.” 33 masks will be sent to Spencer, North Carolina, where Klawitter was living.

And 33 will be delivered to Western New York Fire Departments. “It just seemed fitting to try and make good for such a tragedy,” Valle said.

You can learn more about the pet oxygen masks here.

Klawitter’s family plans to give half of the money raised to fire departments in North Carolina. The other half will be used here in Western New York to buy masks for fire departments in Cheektowaga, Williamsville, Grand Island and local EMT trucks across the area.

If you’d like to donate to the fundraising page, you can find it here.