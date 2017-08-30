City leaders meeting roadblocks while trying to establish historic districts on the East Side

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — City preservation leaders are fighting to make several East Side neighborhoods part of the historic distinction registry as they want to save the homes in that area and help the owners fix them up.

“Those neighborhoods with historic distinctions have a fighting chance of keeping their housing stable, keeping investment coming into the properties,” said Stephanie Barber Jeter, the president of the Hamlin Park taxpayers association.

Barber Jeter grew up on the East Side, now living in Hamlin Park, the only part of the East Side which is a historic district. She sees the difference that distinction makes as she drives through the area of the city where she grew up, finding streets, once vibrant with families, activity, now vacant.

“I don’t think [the East Side] is being left behind; I think it got left behind,” said Barber Jeter. “People look at it differently. The inspiration from homeowners drops; people don’t want to buy there; people definitely don’t want to invest and it’s a downward spiral that happens really, really fast.”

People living in other neighborhoods, like the Elmwood Village, parts of the West Side, and Allentown, receive a 20% tax incentive for buying homes and fixing them up. That’s something the preservationists want for these East Side neighborhoods too as they’re some of the oldest neighborhoods in the city.

“Those credits can really offset the cost of homeowners investing in their homes,” said Jessie Fisher, the executive director of Preservation Buffalo Niagara. “They’re a valuable tool.”

Fisher says they’re hitting a roadblock with the state though which cites there are too many vacant lots in these East Side areas to make them historic.

“No one wants to live next to a vacant building but everyone wants to live next to a restored building,” said Fisher who vows to keep fighting for the properties and for the neighborhoods to receive the distinction. “We want to bring [the credit] to everyone in the city.”