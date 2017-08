KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — An official with the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda Schools says an electrical worker has died after an accident in a district building.

He passed away on Wednesday.

Officials did not specify what happened that led to the electrician’s death.

“The hearts and thoughts of staff are with the worker’s family and friends, and our sincerest sympathies are extended to all those affected by this loss,” the school district said.