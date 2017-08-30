Free school supplies being handed out at East Side block party

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Several community organizers are stepping up to help kids get ready and excited to head back to school. They’re hosting a Back to School Block Party at the William-Emslie YMCA, ahead of the start of school.

“I’ve always felt that where you put the attention is where you get results,” said Darius Pridgen, the City of Buffalo Common Council President. “If a child goes to school and they don’t have the basic supplies, they already start behind.”

The Common Council President feels investing in children now is investing in their future as well as the region’s.

“Our children are our future, present, everything,” said the Common Council President. “They’re our best asset. In the City of Buffalo, where we have see such great revival happening, we also want to encourage it most importantly in education. That’s more important than anything we can build in the city — to build our children.”

The event is being held Sunday, September 3, 2017 from 1 until 5pm at the William-Emslie YMCA. In addition to free school supplies, there will be food, music, and entertainment.

